Elden Ring Arrow Locations: Where to Find Merchants and Crafting Recipes for Ammunition

If you’re going to do a ranged archer build in Elden Ring, you’re going to need a lot of Arrows or Bolts depending on your ranged weapon of choice. You can either buy your ammunition from vendors scattered across The Lands Between, or you can craft your own Arrows and Bolts as long as you have unlocked the necessary crafting recipes. Buying Arrows from merchants is a great way to waste Runes in the early portions of Elden Ring, but you can stock up on them later on once you have Runes to spare. Regardless of your choice to craft or purchase, here’s where to get Arrows, Bolts, and their crafting recipes in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Arrow Merchant Locations

Standard Arrows and Bolts can only be purchased from merchants, so you can’t craft them. They’re more powerful than crafted Bone Arrows or Bolts, but they can get expensive in bulk since they cost 20 Runes apiece. Here are all of the known Arrow vendors in Elden Ring.

Located at the Church of Elleh in Limgrave. Twin Maiden Husks: Located at the Roundtable Hold (Requires Kale’s Bell Bearing).

Located in Liurnia of the Lakes. Hermit Merchant #9: Located at Hermit Merchant’s Shack in the Atlus Plateau.

Elden Ring Arrow Crafting Recipe Locations

If you want to craft your own Arrows or Bolts in Elden Ring, you’ll need to find the crafting recipes for them first. They’re unlocked by finding Cookbooks throughout The Lands Between. You can buy most of them from vendors, but each merchant only stocks certain recipes. Here’s where to find them all.

Purchased from Merchant Kale in the Church of Elleh in Limgrave (Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 1) Magicbone Arrow/Bolt: Unlocked by obtaining Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook 5 in the Schoolhouse Classroom in Raya Lucaria Academy

Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant east of Saintsbridge in Limgrave (Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 3) Bloodbone Arrow/Bolt: Unlocked by obtaining Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 6 from a corpse in Fort Haight in Limgrave south of the Mistwood

Unlocked by obtaining Nomadic Warrior Cookbook 7 on a bridge to the north of Stormhill Shack in Limgrave Bone Great Arrow/Ballista Bolt: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant near Bellum Church in northern Liurnia (Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 13)

Keep in mind that each type of Arrow has a Fletched variant that requires a feather to craft. Fletched arrows do more damage and fly further and straighter, so you won’t miss your targets. You should really only craft these instead of the basic ones, so check out our Arrow farming guide to stock up on Flight Pinions and Thin Beast Bones.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.