Elden Ring: Best Limgrave Rune Farming Spots

Elden Ring players who want an extra boost to their skills will want to go through these spots throughout Limgrave to gather plenty of Runes for their more difficult journey ahead. Players who are heading north towards the Stormveil Castle will be met with a difficult Margit, the Fell Omen, before gaining access to the castle. If you need more levels before facing him, there are plenty of Rune farming spots all throughout Limgrave. This guide will detail some of the best spots in Limgrave to farm Runes in Elden Ring.

The Best Limgrave Rune Farming Spots in Elden Ring

The first spot to head to is the Gatefront Ruines Site of Grace. This Site of Grace has some great early spots for farming Runes. All around the Site of Grace are enemies to take down in a short distance. To the west, there are foot soldiers and one giant to take down. Heading immediately back to the Site of Grace will reset all these enemies.

The second spot on this list is the Warmaster’s Shack Site of Grace. Just outside the Warmaster’s Shack are five trolls strolling around the area. However, make sure to go anytime before the night because there is a Deathbird boss that appears at nighttime. Players can lure out each troll to fight them one by one. If you get overwhelmed quickly, just head back to the Site of Grace and try again.

The third spot to get Runes fast is at Agheel Lake. Instead of killing Agheel, the dragon, just lure it into the other enemies in the area. Agheel does enough damage to one-shot these enemies which gets you Runes fast. This method is tricky, however, and could get you killed fast. Be wary of this method if you want to play things safe.

The last two spots are in Castle Morne at the southernmost point of Limgrave. In the Castle Morne grounds, players can summon Spirits and tackle all the Demi-Human and Misbegotten enemies to take down. There are also some dogs off to the left and a Pumpkin Head enemy at the far end of the grounds.

The last spot to farm Runes in Limgrave is in the Castle Morne ramparts. After making it past the Castle Morne grounds, players can head to the ramparts of Castle Morne. Up here is where you will find more enemies to farm Runes off of. Look out for the soldiers fighting the Misbegotten or Demi-Human enemies. Not getting involved will grant players easy Runes.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.