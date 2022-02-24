Elden Ring – Can You Beat the First Boss – Grafted Scion

Elden Ring starts out pretty cryptic as most of these games from From Software do. When you arrive in the world of Elden Ring you’ll do so at the Chapel of Anticipation where you will be thrust into a boss encounter to give you a taste of things to come. At this point in the game, you’re weak and the Scion is strong, but can you beat them? In this guide we’ll explain whether or not you can beat the Scion first boss in Elden Ring.

Can You Beat the Grafted Scion?

The Grafted Scion is going to be your first tough task of many to come, and it’s designed for you to fail. But the answer is YES, you can beat the Grafted Scion at the beginning of Elden Ring but it might not be worth the trouble of doing so. If you do though, you’ll get a Paired Straight Swords that are going to be sitting in your inventory until you’re strong enough to use them. Like Sekiro, you can beat the first boss encounter, but you’re going to be heading right to the same place regardless of if you do or not.

Which is the Cave of Knowledge, so is it worth it to take down this first boss? Not really, save yourself some time and get on to the game there’s plenty of treasure that awaits. But if you’re up for the challenge, it’s certainly going to be one as this boss encounter will have you dying in one hit-ish whether you’re blocking or not.

And that’s all you need to know about the Scion Boss Encounter and the beginning of Elden Ring. Should you beat them? It’s up to you how important these Paired Straight Swords are.