Elden Ring: Can You Hide Your Helmet?

Elden Ring has launched on platforms across the world and many eager players are starting their playthroughs with the experience. There is plenty of armor and weapons for players to obtain on their journey. However, some players prefer to see their character’s faces while playing after taking time to create them in the character creation segment of the game. In turn, some may want to hide their character’s helmet and this guide article will take you through the process of if you can hide your helmet and how to hide your helmet in Elden Ring if you can.

Can You Hide Your Helmet In Elden Ring?

Unfortunately, there is no way to hide your helmet during gameplay at the moment. This may be included in the future however nothing has been mentioned about that but it is a possibility. There is a way to see your character’s face however and you can compare it to the armor they are wearing at that moment.

You can opt to unequip your helmet in your equipment if you want to see your character’s face for a while during gameplay. If you are wanting to defeat bosses while showcasing your character in all their glory then unequipping your helmet will allow you to do this indeed.

The question remains if hiding your helmet will be a feature included in Elden Ring for the future, but for the time being that will have to be the workaround. Of course, that will mean that your defense lowers but it can be useful for some time if you just want to see your character more in-game.

Will you be unequipping your helmet in Elden Ring this month until another method to hide your helmet is there?

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.