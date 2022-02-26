Elden Ring – Where to Get the Drake Knight Armor

The Drake Knight Armor is undoubtedly one of the best in Elden Ring depending on your class. And if you don’t do some exploring you might not find it on your first try. However, you will need to have progressed quite a ways into the game having played a lot of the mandatory story missions to progress the game far enough to get to the Crumbling Farum Azula. In this guide we’ll explain where to go to get this armor.

How to get the Drake Knight Armor

The Drake Knight Armor is in a treasure chest tucked away in the Crumbling Farum Azula. You’ll need to have beaten the Godskin Duo and then progress to the next Site of Grace. When you get to the area with the hawks (birds) attacking you, you will find that there’s an elevator lift but no switch. You cannot make the jump down below, but when you make your way to the ledge of the building with the ladder when you get to the bottom instead of going straight towards the dragon, go the other way and jump down and go around the side of the building (which houses the lift). In a ornamental treasure chest you will find the Drake Knight Armor.

This set will include the Armor, Helm, Gauntlets, and Greaves.

If you’ve been completing a lot of the side quests you may already have better armor in Elden Ring. If you’ve picked up the Scaled Armor Set or the Twin Armor Set you might be better off with those, but if not, this should certainly buff your defenses in this tough area.