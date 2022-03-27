Elden Ring Chrysalid Locations: Where to Find Little Chrysalids for Roderika

On your way to Stormveil Castle, you will run into someone called Roderika. She will tell you her story, which seems fairly standard for Elden Ring. Roderika will talk about her follower, the chrysalids, that came with her to become part of a spider amalgamation. However, Roderika got cold feet at the last minute and didn’t go with her chrysalids to become one with the spider. She’ll ask you what you plan to do and give you your second spirit ashes, assuming you already have the bell. She’ll then ask you to take a message to her chrysalids, let’s go over where you can find them in Elden Ring.

Where To Find The Chrysalids For Roderika

As you may expect from the story Roderika told, the chrysalids that you are looking for in Elden Ring are dead. This means you are not going to find some NPC in Stormveil Castle to talk to. Much like Dung Eater’s questline, you do need to fight some tough enemies to complete it. You are going to want to make your way through Stormveil Castle until you arrive at the Many Armed Key Master in the kitchen. He can be quite tough to kill, especially if you are at a low level.

Once you manage to kill him, you will want to find the adjacent room to the dining hall the mini-boss was in that contains a pile of corpses and two dogs. Atop this pile of corpses is a key item called the Chrysalids’ Memento. This is what you will need to take back to Roderika at the Stormhill Shack site of grace. She will thank you for finding it and tell you she is going to go to the Roundtable Hold.

Once she is there, you can talk to her to be given a Golden Seed. You can then talk about her to Smithing Master Hewg and help Roderika become a spirit tuner. The next time you visit the Roundtable Hold you can find Roderika across from Smithing Master Hewg. Now if you talk to her she will be able to upgrade your spirit ashes and make them stronger.

If you want to get the hood she wears, you can find it where you found the Chrysalids’ Memento after you complete her questlines. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.