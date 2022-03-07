Playing through Elden Ring you will meet many other Tarnished. Most that you meet will be at the Roundtable Hold. Dung Eater is one of those Tarnished you will meet at the hold. He may not be the most friendly person you will come across in Elden Ring. He does share some resemblance with another character that has appeared in previous Dark Souls games. Despite sharing the characteristics of Siegmeyer, Dung Eater does not provide near as much stuff to the player. Let’s go over if it is worth it to kill the Dung Eater in Elden Ring.

Should You Kill Dung Eater in Elden Ring

When you first meet Dung Eater in the Roundtable Hold, you won’t be able to kill him. You will need to begin his questline to even have a chance at killing him. If you do decide to kill him, he will drop his full armor set and the Sword of Milos You can find him in the corpse-filled room in the Roundtable Hold. You will need a Seedbed Curse in order to begin his questline and get the chance to kill him. Talking to him with the Seedbed Curse will prompt Dung Eater to give you the Sewer-Gaol key.

Like the Rose Church, the Sewers beneath Leyndell will allow you to farm a few items in the area you now have access to. This area is the same place you can find Dung Eater after he gives you the key. You will find him locked in a prison cell down in the sewers. After freeing Dung Eater, he will leave a message for you in the Roundtable hold saying he wants to fight. Before you fight Dung Eater, you will want to progress through Blackguard Big Boggart’s questline as Dung Eater is a part of it. If you kill Dung Eater before, he will not show up to kill Big.

The big reason you will want to kill Dung Eater is for his sword. The Sword of Milos is a greatsword with the built-in Ashen art Shriek of Milos. The best part of the sword is its hidden effect. Every time you kill an enemy with the sword, you gain back five FP. This is great for both non-magic and magic users however, the latter may have a hard time meeting both the strength and dexterity requirements for the sword. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.