Elden Ring: How to Find the Rose Church

The Rose Church is a semi-important location in Elden Ring for many players. While the Rose Church is not a mandatory location you need to visit to complete the game, it does have a questline tied to it that you need to complete in order to be able to invade other players in Elden Ring. With no main questline event tied to Rose Church, it’s not hard to overlook this place. You will find mention of the church if you go to see Verra after you kill Godrick. Let’s go over where you can find Rose Church in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Rose Church in Elden Ring

The message left behind by Verra will tell you that he has moved to the Rose Church that is off the main road. This can give you a little direction for finding the church but no direct location. The first thing you will need to do is find most of the map pieces for Liurina, which is the area you gain access to after you defeat Godrick. Getting those map pieces will make finding the Rose Church much easier as you can drop a marker right where it is.

The actual location of Rose Church is due South of Raya Lucaria Academy. You will be looking for the solid island that is between the fork in the road. Once you arrive at the Rose Church, you should see Verra sitting outside. You can talk with him to begin the questline and unlock invasion tools. Inside the church, you will be able to find the Nomadic Warriors Cookbook (12).

Aside from getting more crafting recipes and the Bloody Finger, Rose Church is also a location that spawns Bloodrose. You need Bloodrose to craft items that apply applies bloodloss to enemies when hit and can be quite useful. Since Bloodroses can be hard to find in groups, this makes the church a great location to farm them. You will need to be careful though as the church does have an assassin enemy that spawns inside when you approach.

Other than the assassin inside you only have to worry about the Albinaurics that spawn on the outside of the church. As long as you don’t let yourself get swarmed they shouldn’t be too much of a problem. If you have any more trouble with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.