Elden Ring White Mask Varre Rewards: What Do You Get for Killing White Mask Varre?

Most players have probably run into White Mask Verra in Elden Ring. However, few of them know what he drops when he dies. Verra is one of the first NPCs the player will run into in Elden Ring and while he can seem a bit condescending in the way he speaks to you, few people will have killed him. The question this raises is what does he drop when killed? Let’s go over what you will get from Verra and if it is worth it.

What Do You Get for Killing White Mask Verra in Elden Ring

If you decide to strike Verra down where he stands you may be a bit disappointed with the loot you get. You won’t get anything crazy good like the Blessed Dew Talisman. In fact, Verra won’t even drop a weapon for you to use. If you kill Verra all you will get are six Festering Bloody Fingers and 500 runes. You can use the bloody fingers to invade other players but they are consumed on use, so you only get six invades from killing Verra.

This reward looks even worse when compared to what you get from helping Verra. If you let Verra live, after you kill Godrick you can find him at the Rose Church and he will give you festering bloody fingers. If you use three of the fingers he gives you to invade players, he will give you a quest to complete for him. Upon completion of the quest, Verra will give you a Bloody Finger tool that can be used infinitely to invade other players.

Overall it seems better to let Verra live than to kill him. He may insult you upon your first meeting, but the rewards he gives later down the line and much more valuable than what he drops upon death. If you really want to invade right this moment and don’t think you will care about it in the future feel free to cut White Mask Verra down at the beginning of Elden Ring. But if you can wait until after the first boss to invade other players, it is more worthwhile to let him live. If you need more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022