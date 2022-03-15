Elden Ring Fire Giant Cheese: Instant Kill Strategy for the Fire Giant Boss

Elden Ring has its fair share of bosses and each one is unique compared to the others. There are many strategies to learn for every encounter however it is common that characters are still crushed to a pulp by the bosses time and time again until they learn how to defeat them. Although, some players simply want to move on to the next boss and one such boss that players have difficulty with is the ‘Fire Giant’. This guide article will take you through the Fire Giant cheese in Elden Ring and how to instantly kill the boss with not much effort from you.

Elden Ring Fire Giant Cheese Strategy

In order to complete the cheese strategy, you will have to follow a certain amount of steps in order to successfully kill the boss with it. However, it should be noted that if you’d prefer to kill the boss the ‘normal’ way in your playthrough, then be sure to not follow the steps for this strategy.

If you are ready to proceed, then simply ride into battle with your horse when you enter the arena. When you are ready, ride to the rocks which are in the top right corner of the arena. You will have to get the boss stuck behind them, when he starts going to attack you while you’re waiting behind the rock, simply jump down to the area/platform below the rocks. Now wait there and look up at him, he will jump down and it will ‘kill him’ instantly.

However, there is of course a second phase and you will simply have to repeat the same strategy and then voila! You have successfully cheesed the boss and can now continue with your journey and level up if you choose to do so with the runes you’ll earn from the boss within the experience!

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.