Elden Ring Godfrey Cheese Guide: How to Beat Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Players on Elden Ring have been traversing the Lands Between for a while now and with so many difficult bosses, it may feel impossible for some players to beat the game. In fact, some players may even quit the game altogether because of the difficulty of the FromSoftware game. However, you must press on if you’ve made it to Godfrey, the First Elden Lord because of how close you are to beating the game! So, don’t give up. Instead, read up on our guide on how to cheese the First Elden Lord, Godfrey. In this guide, we will show you the cheesiest ways to Beat Godfrey, First Elden Lord.

How to Beat Godfrey, First Elden Lord in Elden Ring

Thanks to YouTuber Tyrannicon, there is a very valuable method to cheesing one of the hardest bosses in the entire game. As he puts it, all you need “is a weapon, a pair of legs, and a thumb.” If you have these three things, you are ready to cheese Godfrey, the First Elden Lord.

First, you will need to equip a weapon that does a downward strike when doing a jumping attack. Clubs do this very well with one hand. But, two-handing the weapon also works.

Next, you will need to jump up onto the railing on the right side of the golden fog door before Godfrey’s boss room. This will take a few tries but eventually, you will be able to consistently jump up onto the railing. Sprint into the stone block in front of you then, while sprinting, jump slightly to the side of the stone block. While in mid-air, point the camera back towards the railing and hit the heavy attack button on your system of choice.

If you time this correctly, you will be able to jump around the stone block and back onto the railing. Once you’ve done this, quit the game and reload your character. As the game is loading in, hold forwards and the spring button. You will spawn inside the boss room and you will be able to run past him and into the final boss room.

Pretty cowardly, right? Well, if you decide to hit Godfrey, he will not wake up until his second phase, changing his name to Hoarah Loux and his form to a grappling monster.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.