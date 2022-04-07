Elden Ring Radagon Cheese Strategy: How to Easily Beat Radagon of the Golden Order

Radagon of the Golden Order is the last boss just before the Elden Beast in Elden Ring. He is a fierce fighter with a large pool of moves to dodge and fight against. However, there is a method to taking on this terrifying foe that will leave him literally statue-like. Do you want to know how to cheese one of the hardest bosses in From Software’s catalog of bosses? Here is how to easily cheese Radagon of the Golden Order in Elden Ring.

How to Easily Beat Radagon of the Golden Order in Elden Ring

Taking on Radagon is actually much easier than many players think because of all the build-up to the boss. However, there is one method to completely destroy the boss while Radagon stays still and lifeless. YouTuber Tyrannicon posted a video that shows how to make Radagon of the Golden Order stand still until you have nearly killed him.

In this video, Tyrannicon describes in detail how to take on the boss. To start, once players have crossed the golden fog to enter the fight, they should skip the cutscene and immediately hold the sprint button forward while the screen is black.

The first move Radagon makes when you fight him is turning around slowly. If you can get to Radagon before he has fully turned around, he will stop dead and not move at all. He will not attack or try to defend himself against you.

However, do not try to do these things if you want Radagon of the Golden Order to not move:

Don’t melee attack the boss

Don’t lock onto him

Don’t move when he stops moving

If you can master these three elements of the cheese, you will take down Radagon of the Golden Order with ease.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.