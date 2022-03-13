Elden Ring players, or the Tarnished, have many ways to improve their character besides just leveling up. From leveling up the kinds of weapons you use to the Spirit Ash summons you bring into fights with bosses all over the Lands Between, there are plenty of important items in your arsenal that need to be upgraded during your journey in Elden Ring. Ghost Glovewort 7, 8, and 9 are used to beef up your renowned Spirit Ashes, which are rarer than regular Spirit Ashes. Here is how to purchase Ghost Glovewort 7, 8, and 9 to upgrade your renowned Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.

How to Buy Ghost Glovewort 7, 8, and 9 in Elden Ring

To buy Ghost Glovewort 7, 8, and 9, you must find the Ghost-Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [3] and give it to the Twin Maiden Husks vendor to make the last three Ghost Glovewort available for purchase in Elden Ring.

To find the Ghost-Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [3], head to the Haligtree Roots checkpoint at the top of the Lands Between map. Head out of the doors and head down a tree path. There are free Ghost Gloveworts on the way so make sure to pick those up. Make a right and keep heading downhill past the tombstones until you see an item in front of a tombstone. That will be your Ghost-Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [3] needed to purchase as many Ghost Gloveworts 7, 8, and 9 as you want.

After you have acquired your material, head back to the Roundtable Hold to speak with the Twin Maiden Husks vendor. Open the menu and select the “Offer a bell bearing” option. Then select the “Offer Ghostform Picker’s Bell Bearing [3]” option. You are now reading to purchase the last three upgrade materials for renowned Spirit Ashes as many times as you want.

Here is how much each Ghost Glovewort costs:

Ghost Glovewort [7]: 7,500 Runes

7,500 Runes Ghost Glovewort [8] : 9,000 Runes

: 9,000 Runes Ghost Glovewort [9]: 12,000 Runes

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.