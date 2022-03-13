During their journey throughout the Lands Between, Elden Ring players will be able to wield a wide variety of weapons, which can then be upgraded by making use of both Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones, With that said, and to make sure that your weapons will be able to go against the many bosses in the game on equal footing, we will now tell you how to buy level 5 and 6 Smithing Stones in From Software’s Elden Ring.

How to Buy Smithing Stone 5 and 6 in Elden Ring

You will be able to unlock the ability to buy an unlimed supply of level 4 and 5 Smithing Stones in Elden Ring by giving a Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [3] to the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold, as doing so will allow them to incorporate the smithing stones into their available wares. After unlocking the ability to buy the stones, they can then be used to level up your normal weapons up to level 18.

With that said, you can actually get the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [3] by heading to the Zamor Ruins area, located in the Mountaintops of the Giants. Once in the area, you will be able to find the item by heading down a set of stairs leading to the underground portion of the ruins. After going down the starts, you will be able to find the item by opening the chest located there. After getting the item, you can give it to the Twin Maiden Husks by talking to them in the Roundtable Hold and selecting the ”Offer a Bell Bearing” option.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

