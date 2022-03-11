Elden Ring: All 5 Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing Locations

Smithing Stones are such an important item the further you progress in Elden Ring. They are used to upgrade your weapons to give them better damage output against the increasingly stronger foes in the Lands Between. At first, they can be scarce in supply, but there are items to give you unlimited amounts. Here, we’ll help you with the locations of all the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing items so you can buy as many Somber Smithing Stones you need in Elden Ring.

All Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing Locations in Elden Ring

There are a total of five different Bell Bearing items you can hand over to the Twin Maiden Husks so you can permanently buy them for smithing. Here are the locations of each one.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [1]

Location: Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Defeat the Fallingstar Beast to earn this Key Item. This will allow you to buy Somber Smithing Stone levels 1 and 2 so you can reinforce special armaments up to +2.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [2]

Location: Altus Tunnel

Defeat the Crystalian bosses (Spear and Ringblade) to earn this item. Once the Bell Bearing is given to the Twin Husks at the Roundtable Hold, you can buy Somber Smithing Stone levels 3 and 4 to reinforce your special armaments up to +4.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [3]

Location: First Church of Marika

Loot the corpse outside of this location. All you have to do is reach this location. There is no Cave or Dungeon you have to beat in order to get here. It’s a rather late-game item. Bring this to the Twin Maiden Husks so you can upgrade your special weapons up to +6.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]

Location: Crumbling Farum Azula

At the Tempest-Facing Balcony Site of Grace, there is a body nearby. Loot it to obtain the 4th Bell Bearing. This will grant you access to Somber Smithing Stones level 7 and 8 to bring your special weapons up to +8.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [5]

Location: Crumbling Farum Azula

The last Bell Bearing can be found closest to the Dragon Temple Rooftop Site of Grace. It’s in the temple just north of this location.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.