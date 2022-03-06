Elden Ring: How to Buy Somber Smithing Stone 1 and 2

Looking to buy some Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring? These special versions of Smithing Stones are used to upgrade special weapons like the ones you can get from bosses and Remembrances. You can’t use normal Smithing Stones to upgrade these weapons, and the Somber Smithing Stones that you need are much rarer than their standard counterparts. Special weapons also have a much lower maximum level, so you thankfully won’t need as many stones. Here’s where you can buy Somber Smithing Stone 1 and 2 in Elden Ring.

Blacksmith Iji Location

The best place to buy Somber Smithing Stone 1 and 2 in Elden Ring is from Blacksmith Iji. He can be found at the Road to the Manor Site of Grace in Liurnia, which is north of Raya Lucaria Academy and south of Caria Manor. You can see his exact location on the map below.

Iji sells Somber Smithing Stones 1-4, but he only has a limited amount. That shouldn’t be an issue if you’re only trying to upgrade one or two special weapons, but if you’ve got your eye on multiple weapons, you’re going to need more stones. Thankfully, there’s another vendor with an unlimited supply of Somber Smithing Stones 1 and 2, but you’ll need to put in some work to unlock it.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing Location

To purchase unlimited Somber Smithing Stones 1 and 2, you need a key item called Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing. You can find it in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, just northwest of Sellia, Town of Sorcery in Caelid. In the tunnel, you’ll find the Fallingstar Beast boss. Upon defeating this boss, you’ll be rewarded with the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing.

Take this item to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold and offer it to them to add Somber Smithing Stone 1 and Somber Smithing Stone 2 to their inventory. You can now purchase an unlimited amount of Somber Smithing Stone 1 and Somber Smithing Stone 2 for 2000 and 3000 Runes respectively. You can get more bell bearings to further expand the Twin Maiden Husks’ inventory, and you can even buy normal Smithing Stones from them this way.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.