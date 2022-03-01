Elden Ring Twin Maiden Husks Location: How to Buy Items From Dead Merchants

Have you killed a merchant in Elden Ring? Did you miss out on an optional vendor and now you’re trying to find an item that you should have? Did you not get your Spirit Calling Bell from Renna at the beginning of the game? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you need to seek out the Twin Maiden Husks in Elden Ring.

The Twin Maiden Husks are a very useful vendor that you may need to visit multiple times throughout your Elden Ring journey. They sell a wide variety of rare and useful items, and they’re located in a convenient spot to boot. Here’s everything you need to know about the Twin Maiden Husks in Elden Ring.

What Are the Twin Maiden Husks?

The Twin Maiden Husks sell a variety of key items such as the Spirit Calling Bell that allows you to summon Spirit Ashes, Rune Arcs that activate your currently equipped Great Rune, and Memory Stones that increase your maximum spell capacity. They can also sell items from dead merchants as long as you provide their Bell Bearing.

Bell Bearings are obtained from slain NPCs, found inside hidden chests, and found in secret areas. They’re quite rare, but the additional wares that the Twin Maiden Husks offer after receiving one are more than worth the effort required to find them. You may miss out on a quest or two if you slay a merchant, but you can bring their Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks so you don’t miss out on any of their wares should a horrible accident befall them.

Elden Ring Twin Maiden Husks Location

The Twin Maiden Husks are located in the Roundtable Hold. When you fast travel to the Roundtable Hold, go through the door on the left and proceed down the hall. You can find them in the room at the end of the hall. The door will only be open if you have defeated Godrick the Grafted, however, so you cannot find them right at the start of the game. You will have to make a fair bit of progress in your Elden Ring journey to reach Godrick, and you’ll have to take down powerful foes like Margit, the Fell Omen along the way.

