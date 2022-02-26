Elden Ring Memory Stone Locations: Where to Find All 6 Memory Stones

On the hunt for Memory Stones in Elden Ring? Memory Stones are incredibly useful items for magic users and spellcasters in Elden Ring, increasing your spell slot capacity and allowing you to learn more Sorceries and Incantations. You start the game with a few spell slots, but as you explore The Lands Between and encounter new Prayerbooks and other spells, you will very quickly realize that you need more space. Thankfully, Memory Stones can be found very early in the game and there are quite a few up for grabs.

Elden Ring Memory Stone Locations

There are 6 total Memory Stones that have been discovered in Elden Ring so far. Most of them are rewarded by solving optional puzzles in the open world, usually at abandoned towers that feature puzzles. However, a few of them can be purchased from specific vendors or acquired from defeating story-related bosses. Here are the locations of every Memory Stone in Elden Ring.

Memory Stone #1: Enia the Finger Reader

The first Memory Stone that you can acquire in Elden Ring can be purchased from Enia the Finger Reader in the Roundtable Hold. Enia can be found behind a locked door that opens after you defeat Godrick the Grafted and restore Godrick’s Great Rune at the Divine Tower of Limgrave. She can create boss weapons for you if you bring her their Remembrances, and she will sell you a Memory Stone for 3000 Runes.

Memory Stone #2: Red Wolf of Radagon

You can obtain a Memory Stone by defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon, a main story boss that you will encounter halfway through the Raya Lucaria Academy. You cannot skip this boss, so everyone will receive this Memory Stone during their Elden Ring journey. The boss isn’t too tough, especially if you’ve been taking down optional bosses like Glintstone Dragon Smarag who guards the Glintstone Key required to gain access to the Academy.

Memory Stone #3: Oridys’s Rise

Oridys’s Rise is a tower that can be found in the Weeping Peninsula region to the south of Limgrave. You can see its exact location on the map above. The nearest Site of Grace is the Morne Rampart, which you will likely have discovered if you have already cleared Castle Morne and obtained the Grafted Blade Greatsword. Once you arrive at Oridys’s Rise, you will find that the tower is locked. A nearby statue tells you to “seek three wise beasts” in order to gain access to the tower. This will spawn three ghost turtles nearby. Check out our Three Wise Beasts Elden Ring guide for their locations. Once inside the tower, you can find the Memory Stone at the top.

Memory Stone #4: Converted Tower

The Converted Tower can be found to the west of Liurnia Lake and the Raya Lucaria Academy. You can see its exact location on the map above. It’s near the Minor Erdtree marked on the map. When you arrive at the tower, you will find a message that reads “erudition guide thee.” To the right of the tower’s entrance, there’s a broken wall that you can climb onto. Climb the wall and jump to the tower to find a set of stairs that will lead you to the top. The Memory Stone is at the top of the tower in a chest.

Memory Stone #5: Tetsu’s Rise

Tetsu’s Rise is in the northern part of Liurnia Lake, just north of the Raya Lucaria Academy. The tower rests on its own island, and you can see its exact location on the map above. When you arrive, you’ll be instructed to “seek three wise beasts” just like the tower at Oridys’s Rise. This will spawn three spirit turtles around the island. Slay the turtles and scale the tower to find the Memory Stone in a chest at the top.

Memory Stone #6: Seluvis’s Rise

Seluvis’s Rise can be found in the northwest region of Liurnia of the Lakes. You can see its exact location on the map above. To reach the tower, you must first fight your way through Caria Manor, a dungeon that features a boss called Royal Knight Loretta. After slaying Loretta, you can access the rear of the manor where you’ll find Seluvis’s Rise.

The tower is locked, and you need to visit the witch Ranni nearby and agree to help her in order to get inside. Ranni will introduce you to Inji and Seluvis after you enter her service, you will be able to get inside Seluvis’s Rise and find the Memory Stone in a chest at the top of the tower.

Other Memory Stone Locations in Elden Ring

Those are all the currently known Memory Stone locations in Elden Ring, but we’ll update this guide with even more locations as they are discovered. Elden Ring is an absolutely massive game, and exploring all the nooks and crannies of The Lands Between takes time. Check back soon to see where to find even more Memory Stones so you can carry even more magic spells. In the meantime, check out where to find Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears to increase your flask capacity, and make sure you’ve obtained the Flask of Wondrous Physick to create your own custom healing item.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2022