Elden Ring Finger Reader Location: How to Use Remembrances

The world of Elden Ring is vast, which can potentially make it difficult for players to find essential resources. The game allows players to choose their own path, which can unfortunately lead to them missing some great things – including items like the Flask of Wondrous Physick. Eventually, after defeating certain bosses, players will need to find the Finger Reader Enia. Not only will she give the player guidance, but her abilities will lead to the player drawing out the power of Remembrances.

Where to Find Finger Reader Enia

Enia is found in the Roundtable Hold, hidden behind a closed door. Opening it is no easy task; players must progress through the game until they’ve defeated a demigod, such as Godrick the Grafted. The door will only open then, and players can visit both her and the legendary Two Fingers. The room is somewhat dark, so just keep in mind that Enia will be on your left when you enter; she’s not hard to miss, but it can be a little tough to see her. If you’re able to speak to Enia, there are no further requirements to get access to what she offers.

Talking to her once will let her impart the wisdom of the Two Fingers. Talking again will unlock the ability to draw strength out of Remembrances, allowing the player to forge boss weapons. Depending on the item that a player wants to forge, they might need to pay some extra runes. After drawing out this power, the Remembrance will be consumed. If a player has duplicated a Remembrance, they can return to Enia to draw out its strength once more.

Enia will also speak about Great Runes while continuing to translate the movements of the Two Fingers into words. She provides some great insight into the world of Elden Ring. Even if you aren’t interested in the lore of the Lands Between, be sure to make a habit of visiting Enia after receiving any Remembrances you find.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.