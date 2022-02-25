Elden Ring: What Does Remembrance of the Grafted Do?

Though Elden Ring is a game filled with great challenge, it’s also filled with great rewards. After defeating specific bosses, players will receive a special item from them. In the case of Godrick the Grafted, beating him will result in the player obtaining the Remembrance of the Grafted – a mysterious reward that holds greater value than players may realize. But how can players make full use of this remembrance in the first place?

What Does the Remembrance of the Grafted Do?

A Remembrance can be used immediately by the player. It can act as a consumable, granting a large number of runes. However, its true power is shown after traveling to the Roundtable Hold with it in your possession. Players can use Godrick’s remembrance to forge the weapons he used; namely, his axe and dragon head. These weapons have special abilities not found anywhere else, allowing the player to mimic Godrick’s moves as though they’re playing as a miniature version of him. It’s for this reason that players should never simply consume Remembrances they find; there’s no other way to obtain these bosses’ unique weapons.

Players can only use Godrick’s Remembrance to craft one of his weapons. The other will have to be left behind, but only for a while. If a Walking Mausoleum is found while exploring the Lands Between, players can enter them to recreate the Remembrance even if it was already used to create a weapon. This means players can get the other item available to them – or they can get a copy of the weapon they already forged for the sake of using both of them at once. Take care not to do this too often, though; only one Remembrance can be duplicated at a Walking Mausoleum, and there are plenty of other bosses providing special rewards of their own.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.