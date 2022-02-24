Best Elden Ring Greatsword: How to Get Grafted Blade Greatsword

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is one of the best greatswords in all of Elden Ring, and you can get your hands on it very early in the game as long as you have enough patience. Elden Ring allows for an unprecedented level of build customization compared to previous FromSoftware titles, but the classic Strength build is a classic for a reason. Swinging a comically large sword was super fun in Dark Souls, and it’s even more satisfying in Elden Ring. Here’s how to get the Grafted Blade Greatsword in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Grafted Blade Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is obtained by defeating the Leonine Misbegotten boss, which can be found in Castle Morne at the southern tip of the Weeping Peninsula. The Weeping Peninsula is located southeast of Limgrave, the game’s starting area. There are quite a few Sites of Grace along the path to Castle Morne, so you’ll have plenty of checkpoints available as you fight your way to the castle or ride past all the enemies. You can see the exact location of the castle on the map below.

Castle Morne is a dungeon, so it’s basically a level ripped straight out of Dark Souls. You won’t be able to ride your horse within the castle walls, so you’ll have to make the last leg of the trip on foot. The castle is filled with a ton of dangerous enemies, but there are Sites of Grace spread throughout it so you’ll always have somewhere safe to retreat to if things go south. The Leonine Misbegotten boss is located just outside the castle’s southern wall, so you’ll have to make your way through the entire building considering the initial entrance is on the northern side.

Thankfully, the Leonine Misbegotten is a very simple boss that you can take out in just a few tries, especially with a ranged or magic build. It appears fast and intimidating at first glance, but its attack pattern is very simple and easy to learn. The closest Site of Grace is just a few short seconds away from the arena too, letting you get right back into the action once you die. When you finally beat the boss, you can claim the Grafted Blade Greatsword as your reward.

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a colossal sword that requires an insane amount of strength to properly weild. In order to equip it normally, you need to have at least 40 Strength and 14 Dexterity, which is one of the highest requirements in the game. You can wield it with two hands with around 30 Strength though, so you may not have to wait that long to use it if you don’t want to use a shield.

This weapon also has a unique ability called Oath of Vengeance, activated by pressing L2/LT when you’re two-handing it, which increases your maximum health and all your attributes for a short time. Since you have to wield the weapon with two hands in order to use Oath of Vengeance, you won’t be able to use a shield, but the sword itself is very capable of mitigating incoming damage with a block. It has 64 physical defense in its base form, putting it on par with a weak shield.

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is also involved in a questline that you may have already started by the time you reach Castle Morne. An NPC in The Lands Between will ask you to retrieve the Sword of Morne along with another item, and the Grafted Blade Greatsword just so happens to be the sword in question. Make sure you hang onto this sword if you haven’t found the quest NPC yet, because you’ll need it.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.