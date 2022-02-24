Elden Ring – How to Two-Hand a Weapon

Elden Ring has the ability to two-hand wield certain weapons and doing so will increase the damage output from doing so. In this quick guide we’ll explain what you need to know about two-handing weapons in Elden Ring using a simply button press.

How to Two-Hand Weapons in Elden Ring

Removing your off-hand item is the first step in two-handing weapons in Elden Ring so press the left d-pad which should put away any shield or off-hand item you have equipped. Once you have that item tucked away in your inventory you can simply press and hold the Y/Triangle Button and press the Right and Left Bumpers to two-hand a weapon.

Press and hold Triangle/Y and press the Right and Left Bumper buttons

Two-handing weapons increases your damage output with that weapon, but you sacrifice the ability to block incoming damage. You’ll get a 50% boost on weapons when you use the 2-handed variation of it so it can be worth using if damage output is your concern.

That’s all there is to know about two-handing weapons in Elden Ring. Use it at your discretion but if the fight requires that you block some damage you might be better off trying to level the weapon up instead of trying the two-handed and dodge approach.

Elden Ring is available now for the Xbox, PlayStation and PC.