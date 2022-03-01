Elden Ring Renna Not Appearing: How to Get Spirit Calling Bell If You Missed It Earlier

In Elden Ring, players can obtain the Spirit Calling Bell from a witch named Renna at the beginning of the game. However, because Elden Ring does not hold your hand in the slightest, many players have played hours upon hours of Elden Ring without ever encountering Renna, and when they try to go back to the Church of Elleh to find her, she doesn’t appear. This may seem like a bug, but Renna is not supposed to be there. Thankfully, there’s another easy method to get the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring

Normally, the Spirit Calling Bell is obtained by speaking to Renna at the Church of Elleh after visiting a few Sites of Grace and acquiring Torrent. With Torrent in your position, Renna will give you the Spirit Calling Bell and the Lone Wolf Ashes for free. There’s a limited window to meet Renna though, and if you miss out on the initial encounter, you’ll have to visit the Twin Maiden Husks to get the Spirit Calling Bell and use Spirit Ashes. Thankfully, they’re very easy to find.

Where to Find the Twin Maiden Husks

The Twin Maiden Husks are located in the Roundtable Hold. When you travel to the Roundtable Hold, go through the door to your left and continue down the hall. The Twin Maiden Husks are in the room at the end of the hall. They seem like a lifeless statue, but they’re actually a vendor. You can purchase the Spirit Calling Bell from the Twin Maiden Husks for a paltry 100 Runes, which is basically nothing. If you’re somehow completely out of Runes, you can use this Rune Farming Route to earn 300,000 Runes every hour.

They also sell the Lone Wolf Ashes summon if you’d like to use that as well. There are way better Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring, however, and if you’ve made it far enough to lock yourself out of the Renna encounter, then you’ve probably amassed a small collection of summons by this point.

If you miss out on any vendors or merchants in Elden Ring, then you may be able to find their stock at the Twin Maiden Husks. Because of this, it’s basically impossible to miss out on any essential items like the Spirit Calling Bell. FromSoftware games are usually unforgiving when it comes to this sort of thing, so it’s nice to see a feature like this implemented in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022