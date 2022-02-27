Elden Ring Sorcery Merchant Location: Where to Find Sorceress Sellen

February 26th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Sellen-Elden-Ring-Location

Elden Ring, FrontSoftware’s new epic is here, and players are not wasting time as they dive into the Lands Between in the hopes of unraveling all of its mysteries, and of course, facing all of its fearsome bosses. But calm down, as you are not alone on your journey since the game features a wide cast of NPCs, willing to not only help players but also sell items. With that said, among all the merchants in the game, Sorceress Sellen can be considered one of the best, as she offers deals on many early game sorceries, great for almost, if not all, builds. Now, to make sure that you can find and meet Sellen as fast as possible, here’s where to find Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring

You will be able to find Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring by heading to Waypoint Ruins, an area located east of The First Step Lost Grace Site. You can get there extremely fast by circulating the river surrounding Dragon Burnt Ruins. If you decide to take on the shortcut through the river, remember to stay clear of the big bonfire unless you want to face the Flying Dragon Agheel. With that said, in order to find Sellen, you just need to head to the location, which will be guarded by poisonous enemies. Once there, head down until you find the fog gate leading to the cellar. As you may have guessed, it’s boss time, so gear up and get ready to face the Mad Pumpkin Head, who even though showcases an arsenal of extremely punishing attacks, will not prove to be a challenge to those already familiar with the game’s combat. You can check our guide on how to beat the boss here. Upon defeating the boss, you just need to head to the room located in the other extreme of the area to find Sellen.

elden-ring-Sellen-location-map

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam.

