Elden Ring Rune Farming Route: Earn 300,000+ Runes Every Hour

Elden Ring players, or The Tarnished, are exploring every part of the newest game from FromSoftware and all the weird and difficult monsters from the mind of George R.R. Martin. For players who are returning to the series to tackle all the new and difficult bosses or players who are just jumping into FromSoftware’s challenging SoulsBorne experience for the first time, it may be difficult trying to fight some of these weird and fantastical monsters. If you want to level up quickly and have an easier time with these challenges, we’ve got you covered.

How to Farm Runes in Elden Ring

To start, players will need to head over to the Third Church of Marika. New players can quickly head over there by checking back and forth on their map to see if they are heading in the right direction.

Once there, examine the portal that leads to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow. Get on the back of your mount, Torrent, and head towards the bridge.

The little enemies near the bridge can be farmed for 937 runes each. There are just about 13 of these enemies in Greyroll’s Dragonbarrow just before the bridge. Once you have killed all 13 of these enemies, you can make over 14,000 runes in just over two minutes. Based on how much time you will take to defeat each enemy, your chances of gathering more runes in less time will continue to build as you spend runes to level up your unique attributes. Overall, it should take you about an hour to build up over 300,000 runes.

Are you having trouble taking down some of those Walking Mausoleums? With these extra runes and some easy tricks, you can take one down with ease.

Elden Ring is available on Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.