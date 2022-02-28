Elden Ring Rune Arcs Explained: What Does a Rune Arc Do?

There are hundreds of tough opponents for players to face in Elden Ring. The challenge they provide is great, but many of the rewards they offer are even greater. After defeating powerful demigods such as Godrick the Grafted and activating their Great Runes, players will have access to some of the best bonuses they can get. But in order to take full advantage of this power, a rare item known as a Rune Arc is required.

What Does a Rune Arc Do?

A Rune Arc unlocks the full power of an equipped Great Rune. The power of a Great Rune must be drawn out first. After putting it on at a Site of Grace, players will see the Great Rune’s icon next to their health bar. All that’s left is to use the Rune Arc, which is consumed upon use. The effects of the Great Rune will instantly be applied to the player, increasing their power and changing the icon. It’s similar to items from previous Dark Souls titles, such as Humanity, Human Effigies, or Embers. Rune Arcs share another property with these items; the Rune Arc’s effects will be nullified upon death, and another must be used to restore power to the equipped Great Rune.

Rune Arcs can be found throughout the world, either by purchasing them from merchants or looting them from specific points on the map. They’re even given out as rewards for playing online with others. Additionally, Rune Arcs can be used without having a Great Rune equipped; the effect will simply increase the player’s maximum health until they die. However, one should be careful when experimenting with the effects of alternate Great Runes. If one is unequipped while a Rune Arc is still active, the Rune Arc’s effects will end prematurely. It will not be returned to the player’s inventory, either. Be certain of which Great Rune you want to take advantage of, as these items aren’t so easy to come by!

