Elden Ring: How to Buy Somber Smithing Stone 7 and 8

Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring are used to upgrade any legendary weapons you have. As for how many you can gather in the game, Somber Smithing Stones rank all the way up to 10. You can see which rank Somber Smithing Stone you have based on the brackets around the number of the Somber Smithing Stone. For example, the seventh tiered Somber Smithing Stone would be promptly named “Somber Smithing Stone [7].” Here is how to buy Somber Smithing Stones 7 and 8 in Elden Ring.

How to Buy Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

To purchase Somber Smithing Stones 7 and 8, you will need to purchase them from the Twin Maiden Husks after showing them a Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]. You will need to progress far into Elden Ring to get this item, so make sure you have completed the majority of the game before progressing further through this guide.

To start, you will need to beat the Fire Giant boss, who is in the northeastern section of the Lands Between map in the Mountaintops of the Giants section. After defeating this boss, the game will open up to a Site of Grace called the Tempest-Facing Balcony. After making it to this Site of Grace, you will find the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4] near the Site of Grace.

After you have found the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4], head back to the Roundtable Hold and speak with the Twin Maiden Husks. Select the “Offer a bell bearing” option to give the Twin Maiden Husks the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]. This will allow you to purchase as many Somber Smithing Stones 7 and 8 as you want.

Here is where all five Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing locations are.

And here is how much Somber Smithing Stones 7 and 8 cost:

Somber Smithing Stone [7]: 16,000 Runes

Somber Smithing Stone [8]: 20,000 Runes

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.