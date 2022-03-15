Elden Ring: How to Find Dragonlord Placidusax Secret Dragon Boss Fight

Dragonlord Placidusax is a secret boss fight in Elden Ring that you can encounter towards the end-game once you’ve reached the Crumbling Farum Azula. Finding this secret dragon boss in Elden Ring is going to require that you tread off the beaten path to find a secret area where you must essentially teleport to the boss arena. In this guide we’ll explain exactly what you need to do to find the Dragonlord Placidusax Secret Boss Fight in Elden Ring.

Where to find Dragonlord Placidusax

As mentioned you will need to have made it to the Crumbling Farum Azula. This will require that you’ve progressed through the main path of Elden Ring at least to the point where you’ve been posed with the decision to burn the Erdtree or not. After gaining access to the Crumbling Farum Azula you will then need to make your way through a good portion of this part of the map, just ahead of the boss fight last boss fight.

A good point of reference is if you can make it to the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace, but the spot you’re looking for will naturally be just before you find this Site of Grace. However, unlocking the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace will give you an easy path back to the boss fight in case you should die.

How to find the Secret Dragon boss in Elden Ring

From the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace you can simply head back down the elevator, back past the handful of enemies that you encountered on your way to the site of grace, but instead of heading back down the ramp to where the birds and dragon were initially, you will drop off the ledge into a series of rocks. Make your way down the rocky path to a series of floating platforms. In the middle of this main platform is an option to interact that says “Lie Down”. Once you lie down you will be transported to the boss fight. If you’re still having trouble the video above should give you a precise picture of where you need to go.

The Dragonlord Placidusax fight is a tough one. We recommend using the Mimic Tear if you’re having problems because regardless of your level this boss hits hard and has a variety of melee and elemental attacks. The reward for beating Placidusax is the Remembrance of the Dragonlord and a whopping 280000 Runes.

That’s all you need to know about where to find the Dragonlord Placidusax Secret Dragon Boss fight in Elden Ring. For more tips and tricks, check out all of our Elden Ring Guides on Attack of the Fanboy.