Elden Ring: How to Get the Beastclaw Greathammer

As you make your way through the vast lands of Elden Ring, you’ll find yourself finding foes that make you grit your teeth, and friends that you’ll remember long after the journey is complete. One of these characters is Gurranq, who requests you to find him a few specific items, and grants you great rewards along the way.

Is it worth your time to find these items, just to claim a few of your own, or is this questline a bust? Follow along with our guide on not only how to get it, but if the Beastclaw Greathammer is worth your time to claim!

Elden Ring – How to Receive the Beastclaw Greathammer

When you first encounter D and Gurranq in the Bestial Sanctum of Caelid, they’ll both be on the search for a specific item: Deathroot.

As you make the journey for them in search of this special plant that Gurranq craves, he will reward you handsomely for your time and effort, with a vast assortment of spells, items, and weapons. One of these weapons, the Beastclaw Greathammer is a great investment of your time.

To get your hands on this weapon, you’ll need to bring Gurranq 7 Deathroot, and you will also receive other items from him as you bring more for him to chow down upon. You’ll have to search far and wide, so make sure that you’re ready for the challenge, however.

Offering 116 Physical Damage, 75 Holy Damage, and 100 Crit, you’ll be looking at an incredibly strong weapon off of the bat, that only continues to grow as it scales alongside your Strength and Dexterity stats. You’ll also find it’s great for guarding attacks that your enemies throw your way, offering 47 Physical, 33 Magic/Elemental, and 45 Holy Guard, letting you take on foes with little care.

You’ll also be granted the unique Weapon Skill Regal Beastclaw, which allows you to slam your hammer into the ground, ripping up not only the land but your enemies with its five claws. You cannot infuse any Ashes of War with this item, however, and cannot be buffed with any other magic skills. However, you can upgrade it with Somber Smithing Stones.

Not only does this quest set you out and about into the world, searching through places you may not normally encounter, but you’re also granted great rewards as you continue through and find more Deathroot, so this is worth the time and effort, especially for your rewards.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.