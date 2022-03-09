Elden Ring: Should You Show the Deathroot to D or Not?

In your journeys in the world of Elden Ring, you’ll come across a cast of eclectic characters, some that are willing to help you no matter the cost, and those that may want to harm you. You may also come across some characters that will change the way that you look at the world, as you can make their life so much better by just taking a small moment to help them out.

Today, we will be covering two characters; D and Gurranq, and how the item Deathroot can affect your overall playthrough. Here is our guide on why you should show D and Gurranq the Deathroot, and what it can offer for you.

Elden Ring – Show Deathroot To D

When making your way through the wicked lands of Caelid, you’ll come across two characters, one a bit more familiar than the other. You may have come across D in your earlier adventures, and here, you’ll have a chance to get to know him better and get some great items from his partner.

D’s partner Gurranq, a deformed creature is waiting for you to give him something. That something is Deathroot, an item that you’ll be able to find as you explore the world, caves, and long-lost parts of the world.

You may be wondering if you should show D the Deathroot, because it is a bit of a rarer item. What will happen if you do? Will you lose it, having to go find more of it for a possible item down the road? Well, it’s a good idea to show him this item, because it will open up a pretty unique questline that will let you explore a lot of the world that you normally wouldn’t come across.

After showing D the Deathroot, you’ll be asked to give it to Gurranq, who will send you searching far and wide for more of the elusive item. As you find more, a total of 8, he’ll give you access to a large assortment of Magic, and even a Melee weapon or two. These are all great spells and are worth your time to go out and find, as not only are you rewarded handsomely, you’ll get to find some of the coolest areas in the game.

Once Gurranq has received his Deathroot, you’ll get a large list of items;

Clawmark Seal

Bestial Sling

Bestial Vitality

Ash of War: Beast’s Roar

Beast Claw

Stone of Gurranq

Beastclaw Greathammer

Gurranq’s Beast Claw

The Beast Claw in and upon itself is worth the effort put into this questline, as you’ll be able to create claws that surround you and help you out offensively, as you take down rapidly growing targets in the world around you. Helping someone out is always a great option, as more often than not, you’ll be rewarded handsomely with items that can help you for the rest of the game.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.