Elden Ring: What Does the Beast Eye Do?

Elden Ring has such a massive list of items that it can be near impossible to figure out what all of them do. While the game does a great job of explaining most items, some require a little bit of extra clarification. One of these items just so happens to be the Beast Eye. What is this mystical item, and what do you need it for?

Well, we are here to help you on every step of your journey into the world of Elden Ring, including what the Beast Eye is for, how to use it, and how to get your hands on this unique item. Without further ado, let’s dive in!

Elden Ring – What is the Beast Eye Used For

The Beast Eye is a surprisingly useful item, as much as it is a fairly grotesque one. Thankfully, you won’t need to take down any bosses to get your hands on this item, as you can receive it from Gurranq, Beast Clergyman. You’ll be able to find this large, deformed amalgamation at the Bestial Scnctum in north-eastern Caelid. You can also access him via a waygate in Limgrave.

Now, why would Gurranq give you this item? Well, it’s all part of his questline, as he loves the taste of Deathroot. As Gurranq is willing to give you great items and weapons in exchange for Deathroot, using the Beast Eye will allow you to detect dungeons that contain it, and he only needs eight in total before you receive all of your items from him. And your rewards are varied and offer you great opportunities to learn new skills.

The list of items he will give you in exchange for Deathroot are as follows;

Clawmark Seal

Bestial Sling

Bestial Vitality

Ash of War: Beast’s Roar

Beast Claw

Stone of Gurranq

Beastclaw Greathammer

Gurranq’s Beast Claw

Venturing forth and collecting Deathroot for him is a great way for not only magic users, but also melee users who prefer large weapons to get their hands on some pretty great items. Plus, it gives you a great opportunity to explore the world into the unknown, and gather Runes, experience for fights ahead, and valuable life lessons for yourself. Venture forth into the wild unknowns and become the greatest Elden Lord of all, while making some acquaintances along the way!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.