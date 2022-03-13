Elden Ring: How to Get the Meteorite Staff Early

Obtaining Late Game Weapons in the Early Stages of Elden Ring.

March 13th, 2022 by Charles Cleveland

A must have weapon for all Elden Ring players looking to make a sorcery build is the Meteorite Staff.

Elden Ring is full of powerful weapons that can be acquired early in the players journey, if they know where to look that is. Many Tarnished will wander for hours with the same weapons and armor they started the game with, but other more experienced players will know that somewhere out there are some weapons that will ease your grind. The magical Meteorite Staff in Elden Ring is an excellent choice for beginning casters. Upon receiving Torrent, the spirit mount, traversing through the lands of this beautiful world will be easy and will make attaining these weapons easier.

Obtaining The Meteorite Staff

If you want to attain the Meteorite Staff, then you must begin by traveling to the North-Eastern Swamp of Aenoia near the Streets of Sages Ruins. These ruins are unfortunately in the unforgiving region of Caelid, but while any low-level players will prove helpless here you can certainly make a mad dash on your steed to safety.

The orange-tinted swamp will spawn multiple enemies when you approach it. As you traverse more of them will arise from the filthy water one by one. That’s why it’s best to ride in with Torrent to reach a tall broken tower. From there, enter the only open room containing poisonous plants and dispose of them. Since you are a sorcerer, you should have some type of long ranged magic, hopefully cast flame at least. Burn the plants away as fast as you can and wait for the obnoxious poison gas to wear off. Behind them you will find a dangling body at the window which will contain the item, Meteorite Staff, you have been searching for.

Again, there are no prerequisites for attaining this staff other than obtaining Torrent. Which means that in the first thirty minutes of the game the powerful meteorite staff could be yours. It has D-rank scaling for Strength, which is its first appealing factor, but it also offers an S-rank in Intelligence. Thus, if your character excels in Intelligence, they’ll find the weapon to be extremely useful during early gameplay. It has the power to blast away your enemies, especially at the early stages of the story.

The Meteorite Staff has already maxed out its upgrades so while it will prove convenient in early game use, you can quickly find something more powerful as you progress. That said in order to find these more powerful items you need to actually get to the later stages of the game and this staff will certainly help you do that.

Elden Ring is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

