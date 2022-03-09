It’s time to leave Leyndell behind and go to the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring. You’ve defeated Morgott the Omen King, and Melina tells you where to go next, the Grand Lift of Rold, and even marks it on the map for you. But if you’ve had as much difficulty navigating the city as some players have, it might be tricky to get to that point. Read on for our guide on How to Get to the Grand Lift of Rold!

Elden Ring: How to Get to the Grand Lift of Rold

The main way to get to the Grand Lift of Rold is via the streets of central Leyndell, and if you’ve accessed the Avenue Balcony site of grace, we recommend starting from there. From that site of grace, go up the stairs and northeast along the street until you reach the end, marked by large double doors you can go through. Go up the stairs here, past some enemies, and you’ll reach a large, wooden lift, but not the one you’re looking for.

Up this lift, you’ll have to go along the castle outskirts, fighting some enemies including a mounted Leyndell Knight in the way. Dispatch these enemies to reach another room with a lift, take this one down and you’ll notice the environment and effects change to reflect the chilly climate. You’re getting close, so be sure to activate the Forbidden Lands site of grace.

You can now ride Torrent freely, so go directly northeast along the narrow pathways in the forest and past an optional boss, Black Blade Kindred, and you’ll be at the Grand Lift of Rold. Hoist the Rold Medallion you were given at the lift and you’ll get to the Mountaintops from there.

This concludes our guide on How to Get to the Grand Lift of Rold in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, and you’ll want to know how to map out the Mountaintops of the Giants from here so be sure to check these tips out as well.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.