If you’re reading this, you’ve likely beaten Morgott, the Omen King in Elden Ring, so congrats! But there is more awaiting you beyond Leyndell: the vast, wintery Mountaintops of the Giants. This area is quite large but has a lot to find rather quickly, and while the first portion of the map is reasonable to find, the second is a more arduous affair. Read on for our guide to the East and West Mountaintops Map Fragment Locations in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Mountaintops of the Giants Map: East and West Mountaintops Map Fragment Locations

To even reach this area, you’ll need to go up the Grand Lift of Rold from Leyndell, and once you do, go along the path to spot the West Mountaintops map fragment. Easy, right? Be sure to use the Zamor Ruins site of grace. The rest of the journey is quite lengthy to get the East fragment, so mount up on Torrent and prepare for a wild ride.

Step 1: Through the Ruins

Go southwest through the ruins, then turn north, going uphill toward a rocky opening leading to some Fire Monks. Ride straight past these, along a very narrow bridge across the chasm. You’ll come up to a giant who will shoot arrows at you, so take cover in between shots to get across. On the other side, to the right, after you cross there’s a slope leading to the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins site of grace, use it to be able to return here.

Step 2: Past Giants and Blizzards

Ride northeast through to a clearing that has giants walking about until you reach a raised area with a slope on the left you can ride to a frozen lake. You’ll lose visibility past this point due to heavy winds and snow, so keep going southeast, directly past Borealis, the Freezing Fog, a dragon who appears midway through. Stay on Torrent and you’ll get through the blizzard to the First Church of Marika, so definitely use this site of grace.

Step 3: One Final Bridge

Ride west from the Church of Marika to reach a plateau, and you’ll see a Spiritspring Jump point, use it to get up and you’ll spot an Evergaol site, and a site of grace below, to the west. From this site of grace, ride directly through the enemy encampment to a giant chain. Cross this chain to the Giants’ Gravepost site of grace, and finally, your East Mountaintops map fragment.

It cannot be stressed enough that you should activate any sites of grace along your path, because losing progress while seeking this map fragment is painful. But upon completion, you’ll have mapped this beautiful region of the Lands Between, and be able to plan out your journeys from here on. And whenever in doubt, if you’re having trouble spotting where the fragment should be, look for the little post icon on your map.

This concludes our guide to the East and West Mountaintops Map Fragment Locations in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, like to the maps of the various portions of Altus Plateau and its neighboring areas to the east and the west.

Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2022