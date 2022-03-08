Exploring Mt. Gelmir will easily be a more perilous experience than a lot of Altus Plateau in Elden Ring. The terrain is rockier, with a dangerous variety of enemies, and some utterly ruined garrisons featuring soldiers and trolls’ corpses displayed upside down as a warning. It’s a far more bleak glimpse into the region, especially as you get closer to the volcano, and finding the map for this area is more arduous as a result. Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Mt. Gelmir Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Mt. Gelmir Map: Where to Find Mt. Gelmir Map Fragment

The simple answer is to go to the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite and up past the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss area, taking the stone bridge to the terrain below, venturing down the slope into the desolate woods to find this fragment. You’ll see the path fork towards the Volcano Manor, ignore this, for now, going further downhill past some Spider Hands and the post will be there, near the Road of Iniquity site of grace and piles of burning corpses.

If you’ve not reached this point, we’ve got a helpful guide to get you there from Altus Plateau, starting at the Bridge of Inequity just west of the Minor Erdtree. This route is long and dangerous, on much of which you can’t ride Torrent. The path starts from a rope ladder along the left walls as you enter the ruined battlefield, and from there you’ll eventually reach a point where there are sets of two ladders, just stick to the ladders on the left. You’ll eventually reach a wooden bridge that leads to Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite.

The path to this fragment is easily the most dangerous yet in the opening area of Altus Plateau, but a rewarding experience upon reaching it. Be prepared to fight your way through, and don’t be afraid to skip the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast if it is too tough for now.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Mt. Gelmir Map Fragment in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, including one for mapping out Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.