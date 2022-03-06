Elden Ring: How to Climb Mt. Gelmir and Reach Volcano Manor

Mt. Gelmir and Volcano Manor are two late-game Elden Ring areas that players are having a lot of trouble accessing. Not only is the road to them packed with powerful enemies and surprise invaders, but it’s also a treacherous path to take since the main road is destroyed. The main bridge to Mt. Gelmir is broken with seemingly no way to advance, and there doesn’t appear to be any other way up the mountain. Thankfully, there’s a very easy solution not too far from the bridge. Here’s how to climb Mt. Gelmir and reach Volcano Manor in Elden Ring.

How to Climb Mt. Gelmir in Elden Ring

While the main bridge to Mt. Gelmir has collapsed, there is another way up the mountain nearby. Turn around from the bridge and start making your way back down the path to the Atlus Plateau. There is a ladder on the right-hand side against the cliffside that you can use to begin the climb to the top of Mt. Gelmir. There are two torches on each side of the ladder, so keep an eye out for the flames.

Be careful with all of the enemies along the path, as they can hit you while you’re climbing the lower rungs of the ladder. You should be able to sprint past them and make it to safety relatively easily though, so just keep climbing and you’ll be fine. At the top of the ladder, you’ll find the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace.

From there, head west past the giant lookout tower and across the natural stone bridge to find the next ladder. You’ll be ambushed by a Grafted Scion, but this enemy is optional and you can just keep climbing from here. Continue climbing ladders and you’ll come across a merchant. Climb the final ladder next to the merchant and you’re nearly at Volcano Manor.

How to Find Volcano Manor in Elden Ring

After climbing the last ladder, mount Torrent and ride west across the battlefield and past the soldiers until you come across a bridge. Cross the long bridge and unlock the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace, then use the Spirit Spring to jump onto the top of the cliff.

This will lead to a boss battle with the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast, but this fight is actually optional. Just ride to the west side of the arena and use the long stone bridge to leave the fight.

Jump across the gap and you’ll be within minutes of the manor. Ride south toward the giant and continue past it. Head inside the entrance to find yourself in Volcano Manor.

Here, you can choose to join Volcano Manor and embark on an all-new questline that involves hunting down and invading other Tarnished throughout The Lands Between. These are just NPCs and not other players, but you’ll get a really important item that allows for unlimited invasions (like the Bloody Finger) if you join up. You’ll also be able to take on a special boss that you can’t fight any other way if you join.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.