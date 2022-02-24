Elden Ring – Should You Join Volcano Manor

Volcano Manor opens up new gameplay modes.

February 24th, 2022 by William Schwartz

volcano-manor-elden-ring

In Elden Ring you are presented a choice upon reaching the Volcano Manor nestled in the peak of Mt. Gelmir.  The Manor is an imposing place and you’ll meet with a new NPC that will give you the option to Join Volcano Manor or not.  Immediately it is not clear what this does, so in this guide we’ll explain what happens if you do choose to join Volcano Manor or not.

Join Volcano Manor or Not in Elden Ring

First off, there’s nothing that happens if you don’t join Volcano Manor.  You can simply continue to play the game as you were.  You’re not missing any huge story beats by not joining.  However, if you’re interested in a key component of the game, “Online Invasions”  you’ll want to join.

So if you do join Volcano Manor a new room will open for you called the Drawing Room.  In this room there are numerous NPC characters to meet, but the most important thing about joining Volcano Manor is the ability to get the Recusant Finger.  This item allow you to perform online invasion in other player’s worlds.

If you want to continue on the quest line of the Volcano Manor you can do so as well and it’s basically a tutorial regarding online invasions.  In the Drawing Room you can pick up the Letter From Volcano Manor which will give you a point of interest on the map back in Limgrave where you can invade another player’s world.

Heading out to the quest area, you’ll fight an NPC named Old Knight Istvan.  If you defeat him you will get the Scaled Armor Set.  Head back to the Volcano Manor after completing this task and you’ll get the Magma Shot.

MORE Elden Ring
