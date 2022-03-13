Elden Ring Armor: The 10 Best Armor Sets & How to Get Them

The Lands Between are a dangerous place, but with the best Elden Ring armor sets, you’ll have a much easier time on your journey to become the Elden Lord. There are many different armor sets in Elden Ring, and while they all boast different strengths and weaknesses, fashion plays a large role in deciding which gear to wear at the end of the day. Thankfully, most of the best sets are available right from the beginning of the game, but some will require you to finish certain questlines to obtain. These are the best Elden Ring armor sets and where to find them.

Best Elden Ring Armor Sets

Every set of armor will suit different needs for different players, but these are the best overall armor sets in Elden Ring that can be obtained relatively easily. These aren’t ranked in any particular order, so feel free to browse and see which suits your character the best.

Banished Knight Armor

The Banished Knight armor can be obtained by defeating a strong knight enemy in Stormveil Castle. From the Rampart Tower Site of Grace, proceed down the stairs and defeat the powerful Banished Knight wielding a halberd. The armor is rare, so it will take multiple attempts to get every piece.

Here are the stats:

Damage Negation Physical: 39.3 Strike: 34.5 Slash: 41.5 Pierce: 40 Magic: 29 Fire: 29.2 Lightning: 28 Holy: 28.5

Resistances Immunity: 147 Robustness: 208 Focus: 124 Vitality: 127 Poise: 56

Weight: 41.6

General Radahn Armor

General Radahn’s armor set can be purchased from the Finger Maiden in the Roundtable Hold after defeating Starscourge Radahn in Caelid. Each piece is very expensive, and the whole set will cost you a whopping 46,000 Runes.

Here are the stats for this set:

Damage Negation Physical: 41 Strike: 32.7 Slash: 40.2 Pierce: 38.3 Magic: 29.3 Fire: 30.7 Lightning: 27.8 Holy: 29.3

Resistances Immunity: 143 Robustness: 235 Focus: 100 Vitality: 91 Poise: 60

Weight: 41.6

Raging Wolf Armor

The Raging Wolf armor set is obtained by completing Lady Tanih’s questline at Volcano Manor. After defeating Vargram the Raging Wolf, you’ll get the full set.

Here are its stats:

Damage Negation Physical: 29.3 Strike: 25.8 Slash: 29.3 Pierce: 28.1 Magic: 22.1 Fire: 24.7 Lightning: 14.3 Holy: 20.3

Resistances Immunity: 77 Robustness: 135 Focus: 43 Vitality: 43 Poise: 32

Weight: 24.1

Land of Reeds Armor

This is the starting armor set for the Samurai class, but many players will want to equip it as another class since it looks so cool. It’s not a great endgame gear set, but fashion comes first here. It can be purchased from a vendor in the Isolated Merchant’s Shack in the northern part of Caelid.

Here are its stats:

Damage Negation Physical: 8.8 Strike: 9.5 Slash: 11.9 Pierce: 9.5 Magic: 10.2 Fire: 11.4 Lightning: 11.9 Holy: 10.9

Resistances Immunity: 60 Robustness: 50 Focus: 50 Vitality: 55 Poise: 6

Weight: 8.3

Godrick Knight Armor

This is a great early-game armor set that can be obtained just a few hours into Elden Ring. To get it, you’ll have to farm Godrick knights that can be found near the Gatefront Ruins Site of Grace and all over Limgrave. Each piece drops one by one, so you’ll need to defeat a few of them to get the full outfit. You can spot these enemies by their red and green clothing.

Here are the full stats for this set:

Damage Negation Physical: 25.8 Strike: 23.6 Slash: 27 Pierce: 28.5 Magic: 27 Fire: 28.5 Lightning: 20.6 Holy: 25.8

Resistances Immunity: 66 Robustness: 110 Focus: 50 Vitality: 55 Poise: 26

Weight: 23.5

Lionel Armor

The Lionel armor set looks silly, but it boasts great defense. It can be obtained in a bedroom found in Leyndell very late in the game. Here are the full stats for the Lionel armor set:

Damage Negation Physical: 38.3 Strike: 35.7 Slash: 42.2 Pierce: 43.4 Magic: 29.3 Fire: 32.4 Lightning: 28.2 Holy: 29.3

Resistances Immunity: 150 Robustness: 235 Focus: 100 Vitality: 100 Poise: 79

Weight: 50.7

Malformed Dragon Armor

The Malformed Dragon armor set can be obtained by defeating the Malformed Knight enemy in Farum Azula. It’s a very tough foe, but the entire set drops once you defeat it.

Here’s the list of stats:

Damage Negation Physical: 16.8 Strike: 15 Slash: 17.5 Pierce: 16.8 Magic: 13 Fire: 13.8 Lightning: 13.8 Holy: 13

Resistances Immunity: 57 Robustness: 76 Focus: 38 Vitality: 38 Poise: 26

Weight: 16

Royal Remains Armor

The Royal Remains armor is obtained by defeating a certain enemy at the Roundtable Hold. It’s a great-looking set that is rewarded during a cool questline.

Here’s the full list of stats for this set:

Damage Negation Physical: 25.8 Strike: 24.7 Slash : 28.1 Pierce: 25.8 Magic: 20.6 Fire: 22.1 Lightning: 17.2 Holy: 19

Resistances Immunity: 84 Robustness: 135 Focus: 57 Vitality: 27 Poise: 32

Weight: 25.3

Carian Knight Armor

The Carian Knight armor set is obtained from a grave near Church of the Cuckoo in Raya Lucaria. You don’t have to defeat any enemies to get it, so it’s an easy grab.

Here are its stats:

Damage Negation Physical: 25.8 Strike: 23.6 Slash: 27 Pierce: 28.5 Magic: 27 Fire: 28.5 Lightning: 20.6 Holy: 25.8

Resistances Immunity: 66 Robustness: 110 Focus: 50 Vitality: 55 Poise: 26

Weight: 23.5

Azur’s Glintstone Armor

This armor set is obtained by completing Sorceress Sellen’s questline, which takes some time to complete. It’s a great questline that most Elden Ring players will want to complete anyway though.

Here are the full stats for this set:

Damage Negation Physical: 10.9 Strike: 9.5 Slash: 9.8 Pierce: 9.8 Magic: 24.6 Fire: 20.2 Lightning: 20.6 Holy: 22

Resistances Immunity: 85 Robustness: 50 Focus: 165 Vitality: 142 Poise: 5

Weight: 11.8

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.