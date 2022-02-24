Elden Ring – Where to Get the Samurai Armor (Land of Reeds Set)

If you’re looking for a new set of armor in Elden Ring you can go a couple of different routes. You can hope for enemy drops, do some treasure hunting, or in the case of the Samurai Armor, you’re going to need to procure it from a vendor. In this guide we’ll explain where you can find the Land of Reeds (Samurai Armor) set in Elden Ring.

Land of Reeds Armor Set Location

The Land of Reeds Samurai Armor Set can be purchased from a vendor in Caelid. Use the map above to find the location of the “Isolated Merchant” who can be found near the Site of Grace in north Caelid called the Isolated Merchant’s Shack. The Site of Grace can be found in the shack and the vendor can be found at this location at any time but night. If you need a marker for this place of interest, the Isolated Shack is on the East Side of the Ravine near the Erdtree in the region. The Land of Reeds Set has the following stats and consists of the following:

Land of Reeds Helmet – 1000 Runes

Weight: 5.1

Damage Negation:

Physical – 5.0

VS Strike – 5.4

VS Slash -6.8

VS Pierce – 5.4

Magic -5.8

Fire – 6.5

Lightning – 6.8

Holy – 6.2

Resistance:

Immunity – 37

Robustness – 31

Focus -31

Vitality -34

Poise -4

Land of Reeds Armor – 1500 Runes

Weight: 8.3

Damage Negation:

Physical – 8.8

VS Strike – 9.5

VS Slash -11.9

VS Pierce – 9.5

Magic -10.2

Fire – 11.4

Lightning – 11.9

Holy – 10.9

Resistance:

Immunity – 60

Robustness – 50

Focus -50

Vitality -55

Poise -6

Land of Reeds Gauntlets – 1000 Runes

Weight: 2.8

Damage Negation:

Physical – 2.1

VS Strike – 2.3

VS Slash – 2.9

VS Pierce – 2.3

Magic – 2.5

Fire – 2.8

Lightning – 2.9

Holy – 2.7

Resistance:

Immunity – 20

Robustness – 17

Focus – 17

Vitality – 18

Poise – 1

Land of Reeds Greaves – 1000 Runes

Weight: 5.1

Damage Negation:

Physical – 5.0

VS Strike – 5.4

VS Slash – 6.8

VS Pierce – 5.4

Magic – 5.8

Fire – 6.5

Lightning – 6..8

Holy – 6.2

Resistance:

Immunity – 37

Robustness – 31

Focus – 31

Vitality – 34

Poise – 4

The Land of Reeds Samurai Armor set is certainly one of the more aesthetically pleasing armor sets in the game with capable stats to boot. You can pick this armor set up in the early game for 4500 Runes in Caelid from the Isolated Merchant.