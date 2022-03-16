Best Quests in Elden Ring: The Top 10 Side Quests in the Game, Ranked

While exploring the Lands Between, players will be drawn into many different quests and objectives given by NPCs in Elden Ring. Some quests will result in very few rewards, but there are a few that can be vital for first-time players. When starting a new game or advancing into a second journey, knowing the best quests in Elden Ring beforehand can be vital in obtaining some of the most important rewards out there.

The 10 Best Quests in Elden Ring

10. Seluvis

Preceptor Seluvis is directly tied into Ranni’s quest and can be easily missed if you do not meet him immediately. Most of his rewards can be obtained later without issue, but following his request will grant you an otherwise unobtainable Spirit Ash. You will need to follow either Nepheli Loux’s or the Dung Eater’s questlines to a certain point. Afterwards, you can give Seluvis’s Potion to one of them. Later, he’ll ask you to help him create an Amber Draught potion; while this rewards you with one unique Talisman, you should ignore his request to give the Draught to Ranni. This will automatically fail the latter’s questline, locking you out of new areas and much greater rewards.

9. Iron Fist Alexander

The friendly Iron Fist Alexander can be found in a few different places. He’ll help you against certain tough bosses while you follow his journey, eventually challenging you to a duel when you’ve gotten close to the game’s end. This questline can be a bit difficult to follow; it’s possible to completely miss certain meetings with him. However, persevering and assisting him to the very end will reward you with the Shard of Alexander – one of the best Talismans that can be found in Elden Ring.

8. Sellen

Sorceress Sellen is an NPC you’ll meet very early on, but her questline won’t begin until later in the game. Thankfully, it’s also one of the few quests that doesn’t expire depending on your story progress. Following her requests will eventually grant some special magic spells and armor to the player. Many players might wish to side with Sellen at the very end of her quest, as that will grant the most rewards. Unfortunately, many of these rewards are based around sorceries. Anyone focusing on using melee weapons can safely skip this quest and not miss out on too much.

7. Frenzied Flame

Following the path of the Frenzied Flame might seem a little too complicated for the rewards you get. You’ll need to follow Hyetta’s quest – which involves gathering grapes – and you’ll later need to follow some very tricky platforming in order to reach the questline’s end. You are rewarded with a new look, a new seal, and a whole new ending for the story. In terms of gameplay, you won’t miss out on much if you neglect this quest. But the seal you get as one of the rewards is incredibly powerful, and the ending is much more impactful than simply becoming the Elden Lord. Just be warned that you’ll end up locked into the new ending once you’ve completed this quest…unless you follow another NPC’s questline later on.

6. Millicent



Following Millicent‘s questline is the only way to reverse being locked into the Frenzied Flame ending. You get no extra rewards for doing this, but her quest will still grant you powerful items down the line. You’ll need to travel through most of the game and obtain various other items, including the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis key item. Once you’ve reached the end of her quest, you are presented with two choices. Aiding Millicent will allow you to reverse the Frenzied Flame questline; either way, the choice will result in one of two great Talismans being added to your inventory.

5. Gurranq, Beast Clergyman

Gurranq can be found very early in the game, located in Caelid’s Dragonbarrow region. As you find Deathroot throughout the world, you can give it to Gurranq to obtain powerful spells and items. While most of these rewards are Incantations, he will also give you a powerful hammer and a special Ash of War down the line. Additionally, despite implications made by Elden Ring’s lore, this quest does not expire even after reaching the end of the game.

4. Latenna the Albinauric

Following Latenna the Albinauric‘s quest won’t reward you with many unique items, but her quest is far more important than you might think. She’ll guide you towards obtaining the Haligtree Secret Medallion, which is vital in completing Millicent’s questline and finding Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Even if you know where both halves of the medallion are, following Latenna’s quest to the end will reward you with a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. These stones are exceedingly rare, especially when considering how many weapons need them to reach their maximum upgrade level, so players should keep Latenna’s quest in mind throughout every single playthrough.

3. Fia

Completionists will be very interested in following Fia to the bitter end. Her questline will grant the option of a slightly different ending, but it will also lead to numerous secret boss fights. To access them, you’ll need to let Fia hold you multiple times throughout the game. Eventually, she’ll request that you deliver a Weathered Dagger to someone. Giving it to D will progress the questline further, allowing you access to the new boss fights and some unique armor.

2. Volcano Manor

The Volcano Manor questline is one of the biggest and most rewarding quests you’ll find in Elden Ring. Joining the Manor will lead to various requests from the NPCs within, each one awarding you with special gear that can’t be found anywhere else. This includes the Raging Wolf armor set, one of the best armor sets in the whole game. However, Volcano Manor is also a Legacy Dungeon; the God-Devouring Serpent boss lies deeper inside. Killing this boss will lock you out of Volcano Manor’s questlines, so complete them as soon as you can to prevent any loss of progress.

1. Ranni the Witch

As one might expect, the best quest to follow is the one given by Ranni the Witch. Following her will also progress Blaidd’s questline, leading to some great rewards for melee users. The rewards for Ranni’s questline are mainly for sorcerers, but going through the quest will also reward you with new areas, boss fights, and a new ending for the story. Additionally, many other questlines are closely tied into Ranni’s; Seluvis, Alexander, Sellen, and Fia all benefit from a player completing Ranni’s objectives. Even if you don’t care for the new ending, all players will benefit from serving Ranni the Witch.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.