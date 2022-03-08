During your travels in Elden Ring, you will come in contact with a wide array of different NPCs, many of with will have their own questlines. With that said, to complete one of those questilines, that of the NPC Hyetta, players will have to gather Shabriri Grapes and a Fingerprint Grape. Now, so that you can complete Hyetta’s questline, here’s where to find a Fingerprint Grape in Elden Ring.

Where to Find a Fingerprint Grape in Elden Ring

You can find a Fingerprint Grape in Elden Ring by heading to the Church of Inhibition, and area located on Liurnia of the Lakes. You will be able to reach the area by heading northwest of the Frenzied Flame Village, located north of the area’s minor Erdtree. Once you get close to the area you will be invaded by Festering Fingerprint Vyke, an invader version of the boss you can meet in Lord Contender’s Evergaol, located on Mountaintop of the Giants. To get the Fingerprint Grape you just need to beat Festering Fingerprint Vyke.

Defeating the invader will also reward you with a Furlcalling Finger Remedy and with the Vyke’s War Spear Great Spear. To wield the spear efficiently you will need to have 15 Strenght, 20 Dexterity, and 18 Faith.

When going to the area for the first time, is highly advisable that you pack up Madness resistant armor and equip focus enhancing Talismans, so that you can not only counter the invader but also safely disable the ”Tower fo Sauron” before advancing, as the ”eye” will constantly apply heavy amounts of Madness if you are illuminated by its light. To disable the eye, focus on getting closer to the tower slowly, using the rocks as cover. Once you get to the tower, just climb it and kill the mobs on it to disable the eye.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

