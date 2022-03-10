God-Devouring Serpent Boss Guide: How to Beat the God-Devouring Serpent in Elden Ring

The God-Devouring Serpent is the first of a two-boss fight in Elden Ring. If you don’t already know, this boss battle is found in Volcano Manor through fighting your way to it or by completing all four bounties for Tanith. At first, this boss fight may seem impossible since The God-Devouring Serpent is untouchable thanks to the lake of lava. Once the gimmick is understood, the fight, while still difficult, is manageable. Here is how to beat the God-Devouring Serpent in Elden Ring.

How to Beat the God-Devouring Serpent in Elden Ring

Since the God-Devouring Serpent only attacks from the safety of its lava bed, using any kind of melee weapon won’t work. Even using the game’s most powerful sorceries doesn’t do the trick with this boss. The only way to effectively take down the God-Devouring Serpent is to use the Serpent-Hunter. When you cross the Mist-Gate, on your left will be a glowing weapon called the Serpent-Hunter. It has a unique skill called Great-Serpent Hunt which caused a long blade of light to burst from the tip of the spear. This is how you beat the God-Devouring Serpent.

Of course, defeating a boss in Elden Ring isn’t as easy as figuring out its weakness. You need to use its weakness against it in battle and survive. Once you have the Serpent-Hunter equipped, use the Mimic Tears Ashes, which will add a copy of yourself to the field. The God-Devouring Serpent will try to bite you, slam its head into you, and spit lava at you, but hitting the beast’s head with the Great-Serpent Hunt skill will stop its attack from happening. With two Serpent-Hunters on the field, you’ll beat the God-Devouring Serpent in no time.

After defeating the God-Devouring Serpent, the fight is not yet over. The second boss named Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy will appear. Rykard has a completely different moveset than the God-Devouring Serpent and his attacks hit a lot harder, but he is just as vulnerable to the Serpent-Hunter weapon. As long as you continue to use the Great-Serpent Hunt and dodge when the attacks come in, beating the God-Devouring Serpent and Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy will be a breeze.

And that is everything you need to know in order to beat the God-Devouring Serpent in Elden Ring. For more tips, tricks, and everything else, check out our Elden Ring guides.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.