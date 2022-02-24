Elden Ring: Should You Let Fia Hold You?

When you arrive at the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring, you will come across a soft-spoken woman named Fia. She is a deathbed companion, meant to accompany those during their darkest moments. When you speak to Fia, she asks if she can hold you, which seems like a very strange request after everything you’ve been through up to this point in Elden Ring. So, should you let Fia hold you in Elden Ring? What do you get out of this? Here’s everything you need to know about Fia.

What Happens When Fia Holds You in Elden Ring?

If you let Fia hold you in Elden Ring, you will receive an item called Baldachin’s Blessing. This item allows you to spend FP to temporarily boost your poise, prevent you from getting staggered as easily during combat. You can only hold one of these items at a time and it is lost upon use, so you’ll have to return to Fia and let her hold you again in order to restock.

Getting the Baldachin’s Blessing is the only thing that happens when you let Fia hold you, so there’s not much else you need to worry about regarding her. The other denizens of the Roundtable Hold all have questlines, requests, and services for you though, so make sure to familiarize yourself with your companions and keep an eye out for new allies as you explore The Lands Between.

Fia says she will take you in her arms as often as you need, so don’t be afraid to return the Roundtable Hold often in order to replenish your Baldachin’s Blessing. Many of Elden Ring’s bosses have long strings of attacks that will stagger you if your Poise is too low, and having a Baldachin’s Blessing in your possession will help you maintain your composure during the game’s toughest battles. Be sure to visit her anytime you stop by the Roundtable Hold for weapon upgrades or other things. Fia’s services are free, and sometimes, you just need a hug.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.