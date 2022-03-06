Elden Ring Nepheli Location: Seluvis Potion Delivery Quest Guide

Trying to find Nepheli in Elden Ring? A quest obtained from the sorcerer Seluvis requires you to deliver a potion to Nepheli, but Seluvis doesn’t give you a location to help you begin your search. You may have encountered Nepheli a few times already in your Elden Ring adventure, such as in Stormveil Castle where she is available as an NPC summon for the Godrick the Grafted boss fight. Like most characters in Elden Ring, Nepheli moves around quite a bit, but thankfully, she’s easy to locate. Here’s where to find Nepheli in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Nepheli in Elden Ring

If you’ve beaten Godrick the Grafted, then Nepheli can be found at the Roundtable Hold. She’s located in front of the library in the hallway that leads to the Twin Maiden Husks. If you can’t find Nepheli at the Roundtable Hold, then check the Village of the Albinaurics, the next location where she can be found. Before you talk to Nepheli about Seluvis, however, you should talk to her father, Gideon Ofnir, in the room nearby.

When you talk to Gideon Ofnir, you can tell him about the potion and he’ll share a piece of advice about Nepheli. He’ll ask you to give the potion to him instead so he can dispose of it. You can still give the potion to Nepheli if you choose, however, but Gideon Ofnir has made it clear that there is something off about the whole situation.

Should You Give the Potion to Nepheli?

You can either give the potion to Nepheli like Seluvis asked you to or hand it over to her father instead. Giving the potion to Gideon Ofnir will cause him to dispose of it, leaving Nepheli unaffected. If you give the potion to Nepheli, she will become unresponsive and leave the Roundtable Hold, eventually appearing in one of Seluvis’s hidden chambers. Basically, giving the potion to Nepheli is essentially handing her over to Seluvis for him to do as he pleases with her.

Regardless of what you choose, you can still return to Seluvis and tell him that you’ve delivered the potion. This unlocks the ability to learn Incantations from Seluvis.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.