Elden Ring Malenia Location: How to Find Malenia Blade of Miquella Boss

Malenia is not a boss that you need to fight to complete Elden Ring. She is a great rune holder but you don’t need to fight her to get every ending in Elden Ring. However, if you want her boss weapon or spell you will need to take her down. Some people even do it for the bragging right as she is one of the harder bosses in the game. Of course, getting to Malenia is not as simple as getting to the Tree Sentinal. You will need to make some decent progress into Elden Ring before you can fight Malenia, let’s go over just how far you need to be.

How to Get to Malenia’s Boss Fight in Elden Ring

While many optional bosses in Elden Ring tend to be locked behind a questline like Dung Eater, Malenia is more of something you can stumble upon. You will have had to do quite a bit of exploring and progression through the game before you can fight her as you need to have both the Great Lifts activate to reach her area. The Great Lift of Dectus will be activated in order to progress in the story.

The Great Lift of Rold is what will block your way to Malenia’s fight in Elden Ring. Unlike Dectus’s lift, the Great Lift of Rold is not required to be activated for you to beat the game. You could play all the way through Elden Ring and never see this lift. The lift can be found in the Mountaintops of the Giants, but you will need both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion to use it.

The first of these halves can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics, which is west of Liurnia of the Lakes. It will be handed to you by an NPC called Albus but you must find him first. He will be disguised as a pot in a dead-end and next to a coffin. Just give the pot a smack and it should vanish leaving Albus in its place. He will give you the medallions for safe-keeping and then ask you to get the other half from Latenna.

Latenna can be found at the Slumbering Wolf’s Shack, which you can only get to by clearing out the Crystal Cave dungeon in Liurnia of the Lakes. She does not have the medallion but does tell you its location and offers to join you as a summon to get it back. The actual location of the other half of the medallion can be found in Castle Sol. It will be in the northeast tower that can be accessed after defeating Commander Niall.

With both halves of the medallion, you can now ride the lift to the Consecrated Snowfield. Once there you will need to to the Haligtree Roots site of grace and the boss fight should be right down the stairs. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.