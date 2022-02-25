Elden Ring: How to Use Crystal Tears

Elden Ring has consumables beyond your wildest dreams and interesting and unique ways to craft them. However, as you journey through this vast and exciting world, there are items that you will not be able to get by creation, but only through combat and exploration.

The Crystal Tears are a new item that can help the player in a plethora of ways, and many different varieties of them offer many different boosts to your character. Following our helpful guide, you’ll be able to find out not only how to use the Crystal Tears item, but what they can do for you.

Crystal Tears – How to Obtain and Use Them

Crystal Tears are items that can be used and mixed to enhance the effects that are brought on by the Flask Of Wondrous Physick. You’ll get your hands on them as you explore the world, combating foes and looting them once defeated, finding them in specific locations, receiving them from NPC’s, or purchasing them from Merchants.

You can mix Crystal Tears into the Flask of Wonderous Physick at Sites of Grace, and they allow you to give yourself custom stats to help you along your journey. Currently, there are 16 different types of Crystal Tears that you can obtain in the world.

Ruptured Crystal Tear – Causes Concoction to Explode

Greenspill Crystal Tear – Temporarily boosts stamina

Cerulean Crystal Tear – Restores half of your total FP

Crimson Crystal Tear – Restores half of your total HP

Crimsonburst Cyrstal Tear – Steadily restores HP for some time

Faith-Knot Crystal Tear – Temporarily boosts Faith

Opaline Bubbletear – Significantly negates damage

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear – Temporarily boosts Strength

Spiked Cracked Tear – Enhances Charged Attacks for some time

Dexterity-Knot Cyrstal Tear – Temporarily boosts dexterity

Winged Cyrstal Tear – Temporarily reduces equipment load

Magic-Shourding Cracked Tear – Temporarily boosts Magic Attacks

Lightning-Shourding Cracked Tear – Temporarily boosts Lightning Attacks

Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear – Temporarily boosts Holy Attacks

Twiggy Cracked Tear – Briefly stops Rune Loss on Death

Leaden Hardtear – Temporarily boosts Poise

As you can see, there are many different options to not only create, but to explore and find these different tears to make sure that you are on your best level while exploring the world of Elden Ring. Much like the Great Runes and Ashes of War you can find, these will offer great buffs to your character, while allowing you to customize them to your current playstyle!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.