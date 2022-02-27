Elden Ring Invisible Enemies: How to Attack Glowing Footprints

Elden Ring is one of those games that refuses to hold your hand, making you earn every victory. Sometimes, these victories may come from sheer luck, or sometimes, you may be confused about how to take an enemy down.

The Invisible Enemies are one of the harder ones to figure out how to take down, but it really isn’t as difficult as it seems. You may just need to know a little more about the subtleties that the game offers, and how to use them to your advantage. That’s why we are here today to teach you how to take down invisible enemies in Elden Ring.

Invisible Enemies – How To Eliminate These Pesky Foes

The Teardrop Scarab is not a daunting foe once you learn his movements, but the first thing you need to do is find it. If you head towards the Coastal Cave, which is located near the Stranded Graveyard, you may notice what appears to be massive, glowing footprints in the sand.

Your first thought may possibly be, this enemy is absolutely massive and is going to destroy me, right? Well, thankfully the Scarab is not as daunting as originally expected, and once you find out how to get the advantage, it becomes a breeze with a nice reward awaiting you at the end.

If you try to swing at it where you think it may be, there’s a good chance that you’re going to miss and connect with nothing but the air. But, if you follow the Scarabs’ footsteps and see where it is going, you have the upper hand, or in this case, the footing of where it will be next. You want to be in front of its footprints, so you can connect your weapon as it plunders forward.

Once you find the path that it is going on, there is no real danger to you, and you can take down this foul beast and claim some Ashes of War to add to your disposal.

The world of Elden Ring is massive, scary and sometimes feels unfair. When you come across an enemy like this, where it gives you the chance to feel empowered, it’s always an excellent feeling. Taking advantage of your surroundings is a great way to survive this wicked world, and even if you’re a newer player, we’ll be here to help you along the way.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.