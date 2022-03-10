Elden Ring Rennala Great Rune: How to Use Great Rune of the Unborn

After defeating each of the demi-gods in Elden Ring, players will receive their determined Great Rune, capable of offering to the Tarnished a wide amount of buffs and edges in battle. With that said, not all Great Runes have the ability to buff your characters, as some, like the Great Rune of the Unborn, which is given to players after they defeat Rennalla, offers then a way to reassign their stat points. But how can you use the Great Rune of the Unborn? To answer that and more, we will now tell you how to use the Great Rune of Rennala in From Software’s Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Rennala Rune: How to Use the Rennala’s Great Rune of the Unborn

Differently from the majority of the other Great Runes dropped by bosses in Elden Ring, the Great Rune of Rennala, also known as the Great Rune of the Unborn, cannot be equipped or activated by restoring its power on a Tower. With that said, you can use Rennala’s Great Rune of the Unborn by first heading to the area where you faced Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon on Raya Lucaria Academy, and then talking to her. Once you interact with Rennala and select the ”Rebirth” option, you will be able to use the Great Rune to reassign all of your attribute points and change your build, no matter your current level.

It’s important to point you that, to be able to reset your character stats, you need to have a Larval Tear in your inventory, as one unit of the said item will be used every time you decide to reassign your points.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.