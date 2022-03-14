Elden Ring Royal Remains Armor Location: How to Get Royal Remains Armor in Elden Ring

The world of Elden Ring is dark, grim, and gothic, showcasing Medival flair wherever you go. However, if you’re looking to roam the lands looking like the most metal skeleton around, you’ll need to get your hands on the Royal Remains armor set, which belongs to Ensha in the Roundtable Hold.

But, how do you get this item from them? Do you need to engage them in a battle to the death, or do you get them after he stops being edgy and finally talks to you? Find out with our guide on how to get this armor set, and if it is worth your time and effort to do so!

Elden Ring – How To Get Royal Remains Armor Set

As you progress through the story of Elden Ring, you’ll embark on quests for all sorts of people, but one that will never ask you, or even talk to you is Ensha, in the Roundtable Hold. As you continue through your story and return to the Hold, you’ll find that Ensha grows warier and warier of you. Once you receive the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right), if you are to return to Roundtable Hold, you’ll suddenly get attacked.

In an area that is normally non-hostile, this could be jarring and catch you off guard, and who else is coming after you besides the Edgelord himself, Ensha. You’ll need to combat him in PVP Combat, and defeat him to claim this set of armor, which offers fair stats, but a great boost to your character when it is worn.

The armor offers;

Physical – 25.8

VS Strike – 24.7

VS Slash – 28.1

VS Pierce – 25.8

Magic – 20.6

Fire – 22.1

Light – 17.2

Holy – 19.0

Which, are not exactly the highest stats of any armor that you can unlock in the game, but it does offer some great Resistances;

Immunity – 84

Robustness – 135

Focus -57

Vitality – 27

Poise – 32

This armor does also includes the ability to replenish your HP when it is reduced. You’re looking at up to 8hp per second if you’re wearing the full armor set, while you’re under 18% health, which can be great in a pinch and can save you if you’re stuck in some crazy combat. Also, it’s just a slick set of armor that makes you look more metal than you could have ever expected, so visually it’s a treat.

You’ll also receive the weapon Clinging Bone for defeating him, which offers a Unique Weapon Skill called Lifesteal, while also offering good attack and defensive skills for players that like using the Fist weapon subclass. Making sure that you’re prepared when you come back to the Roundtable Hold can save your life against him, so keeping a close eye behind you will help you survive this tricky encounter.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.