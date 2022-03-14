Elden Ring: How to Get the Carian Armor Set in Raya Lucaria

As you explore the world of Elden Ring, you’ll notice that it isn’t only a game about fighting for the sake of your life, helping others on quests of their own, or even taking on crazy amounts of bosses. It’s also a game about exploring the world of Medevil Fashion, and you’ll be able to get yourself decked out in some of the greatest-looking armor around.

One of these sets, the Carian Armor Set, looks astonishing, and you’ll be able to bring it along for your journey, as it is a great armor with excellent stats. But, where do you get your hands on this armor, and is it worth your time if you’re not going for a certain type of build? Follow along with our guide, as we show you where to get your hands on this armor!

Elden Ring – Where to Find Carian Armor

You’ll be able to get your hands on this glorious set of armor from just one single spot, and thankfully it’s not a difficult quest to embark on. You’ll need to fast travel to the Site of Grace located inside of the Church of the Cuckoo, located in Raya Lucaria, and make your way towards the graveyard. You’ll come across a large lift, that you’ll need to take to get to your next location.

Near the entrance of the gate, you’ll find a platform that you can drop onto, and take the path that contains a set of Glintstone Zombie enemies that are praising a statue. All you’ll need to do at this point is kill the enemies there, and pillage the glowing item next to the statue to receive the Full Carian Knight Set.

Not only does this armor look great, but you’ll also be able to wear it for quite a long while during your journey, as it is a nice set of Medium Weight armor that offers good protection from Physical and Magic damage.

The stats for this Armor are;

Physical – 25.8

Vs Strike – 23.6

Vs Slash – 27

Vs Pierce – 28.5

Magic – 27

Fire – 28.5

Light – 20.6

Holy – 25.8

And offers a great amount of Resistance, including;

Immunity – 66

Robustness – 110

Focus – 50

Vitality – 55

Poise – 26

So, not only do you get one of the best-looking armor sets in the game, you’ll be able to carry on with it for a good portion of the game, as it offers great stats for the lack of hassle there is in acquiring it. All you’ll need is a mild bit of exploration, and you’ll be ready to go.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.